Tsitsipas survives scare to reach French Open second round

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a spirited comeback from Jiri Vesely to reach the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a four-set win.

The Greek fifth seed, who blew a two-set lead to lose the 2021 final to Novak Djokovic, won 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"The match was very inconsistent from my side," said Tsitsipas.

"I felt like I haven't played a match with so much inconsistency in a very long time.

"But otherwise I'm happy with how things turned around, and my fighting spirit kind of went on full display in those last few points of the tie-breaker." He will next face either Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena or qualifier Emilio Nava on Wednesday.

"It gives me a chance to go practice a bit more," Tsitsipas added when asked about his upcoming two days without a match in Paris.

"Today I got to feel the court a little bit by staying in it for a few hours.

I hope that helps, too. Yeah, red wine and baguettes." Tsitsipas appeared to be cruising to victory after battling through the first two sets.

But world number 455 Vesely, who had previously only played in two second-tier Challenger events this year, forced a fourth set.

The Czech left-hander should have pushed the match into a decider but saw four set points slip away in the fourth-set tie-break before Tsitsipas clinched a round-two place with a crunching forehand winner.

"I felt like he started feeling the pressure a little bit more," said Tsitsipas.

"His serves were not as accurate towards the end, which of course I'm happy with because it gave me the chance to start a few rallies and finally play more than three or four shots."Tsitsipas, who could face world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, is still chasing a first Grand Slam title after his Australian Open final loss to Djokovic earlier this year.