Tsonga Captures Fourth Metz ATP Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Tsonga captures fourth Metz ATP title

Metz, France, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won the ATP tournament in Metz for the fourth time Sunday following a 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 victory over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.

The 34-year-old Frenchman added to his wins in 2011, 2012 and 2015 in Metz by claiming the 18th title of his career.

Tsonga finished 2018 ranked outside the top 200 after a year lost to injuries but will climb back into the world's top 50 on Monday.

"I'm proud to have come back.

It's not always easy to return after significant injuries that need an operation," said Tsonga, who underwent knee surgery last year.

"I've always liked being out on court and fighting. My record speaks for itself because I've had a certain level of consistency.

"I hope that is going to continue and there will be more good times in tennis to come."Tsonga smacked 19 aces against Bedene and saved the only break point he faced to claim his second title of the season. He also won at Montpellier in February.

