UrduPoint.com

Tsunami Alert Lifted After 7.7-magnitude Pacific Quake

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Tsunami alert lifted after 7.7-magnitude Pacific quake

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A tsunami warning in the Pacific has been lifted after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday, sending many islanders fleeing coastal areas.

The quake hit at 0257 GMT, prompting people on multiple South Pacific islands to race to higher ground as sirens warned of possible hazardous waves.

"Based on all available data the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.

It forecasted "minor sea level fluctuations" over the next few hours.

The Honolulu-based body had earlier issued tsunami warnings for coastal areas within 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) of the epicentre, which lay east of the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia.

Vanuatu had been identified as the island threatened with the largest waves from the quake.

Benie Simo, a local tour operator on Mystery Island in Vanuatu, said he received a government warning via text message to evacuate and moved to higher ground.

The waves, he said, were coming up "really high", describing them as being about one to two metres (three to six feet) tall and noting that so far there were no reports of damage.

"People are just doing exactly what they're being told... So they're just going up to the higher ground until they're told it's all safe to come back down," he said.

"Got to be cautious, and people just follow the protocols." Vanuatu authorities called on residents to evacuate coastal areas lower than 12 metres above sea level and within 300 metres of the shoreline.

Anna Erick, who runs a beachfront hotel on Tanna island in Vanuatu further from the quake, told AFP she decided to head to higher ground with her children after larger-than-usual waves began to crash on a nearby beach.

The waves were about knee-high, she said.

While she decided to evacuate as a precaution, others were still watching the waves, Erick said.

In New Caledonia, the police had also evacuated the coast and activated tsunami sirens.

Waves that hit the New Caledonia islands of Mare and Ile des Pins, "were no higher than 50 centimetres", said civil security chief Frederic Marchi-Leccia.

"Sirens rang all around the territory, and the security forces and firefighters evacuated the coastal areas," he said.

A hotel receptionist in the New Caledonia capital Noumea told AFP she had felt no shaking from the tremor.

But others in the city reported feeling strong shaking.

"We were on the 14th floor. We were on the sofa quietly watching tv, we were finishing lunch, and then it shook for a few seconds. It was super scary," one resident told a local radio programme.

Another, named Anne-Laure, told the programme: "We didn't think... we went to get my sister-in-law and immediately we came to higher ground."Meanwhile, a travel agent on Ile des Pins on the eastern edge of the New Caledonia archipelago said she heard no evacuation warning.

"Everybody is still on the beach and in the restaurants," she said.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Police Threatened Hotel Noumea Vanuatu TV All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

31 minutes ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

1 hour ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.