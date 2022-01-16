UrduPoint.com

Tsunami Reaches Japan, 3-meter Waves Possible: Meteorological Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Tsunami reaches Japan, 3-meter waves possible: meteorological agency hih/dw

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Tsunami reached Japan late Saturday through early Sunday, and waves as high as three meters were possible, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, hours after a massive volcanic eruption near Tonga.

The agency said a 1.2 metre (about four feet) tsunami reached the remote southern island of Amami Oshima around 11:55 pm (1455 GMT) Saturday before other areas along Japan's Pacific coast observed smaller tsunami.

