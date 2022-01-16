Tsunami threat from Tonga volcano eruption has 'passed': monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The tsunami threat from a powerful Tonga volcano eruption has passed, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said on Sunday, after powerful waves flooded coastlines from Japan to the United States.

"Based on all available data, the tsunami threat from this volcanic eruption has now passed," the PTWC said at 0300 GMT, adding authorities at "impacted coastal areas should monitor... to determine when it is safe to resume normal activities".