Open Menu

Tsunami Warning After 7.4 Earthquake Hits Alaskan Peninsula: USGS

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Tsunami warning after 7.4 earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska peninsula late Saturday local time, triggering a tsunami warning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The shallow quake hit at 10:48 pm Saturday (0648 GMT Sunday), about 55 miles (89 kilometres) southwest of the small town of Sand Point, the agency added.

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska said a tsunami warning was in effect for south Alaksa and the Alaska peninsula.

"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated." Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

Alaska was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Sand Point Palmer Anchorage United States March Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

14 hours ago
 s

S

14 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

14 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

14 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

14 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

14 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

14 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous