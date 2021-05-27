Tuchel earns second crack at Champions League glory with immediate impact on Chelsea

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Whatever happens in Saturday's Champions League final against Manchester City, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel can already claim a small bit of history by becoming the first coach to make it to the showpiece game in European club football in successive seasons with different clubs.

Tuchel's impact on Chelsea, at least up until the last few matches, has been little short of remarkable and, it can be argued, hardly reflects well on his old side Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants' gratitude towards Tuchel for leading them to the Champions League final for the first time in their history last season was not enough to stop them sacking him in December.

PSG have since gone on, under Tuchel's replacement Mauricio Pochettino, to finish second in Ligue 1 to Lille while going out of the Champions League in the semi-finals to Pep Guardiola's City.

In any case Tuchel came out of that sacking with his reputation intact, in large part thanks to the job he did in taking PSG to last season's final where they lost narrowly to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

At Chelsea, he took over a team that was underperforming under Frank Lampard and had an immediate impact -- Tuchel has turned the London club into a supremely well-drilled machine with a three-man defence led by his old captain in Paris, Thiago Silva.

They kept 18 clean sheets in his first 24 matches in charge, culminating in the semi-final victory over Real Madrid.