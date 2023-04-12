Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tuchel's Bayern To 'keep Going' After City Demolition

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Tuchel's Bayern to 'keep going' after City demolition

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel held hope of a miracle comeback after his side's 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter final, first leg.

Bayern host Man City in next Wednesday's return leg and despite the thrashing Tuchel said the outing at the Etihad Stadium was "fun".

"Today I felt a bit of a shock with how much I'm in love with my team," Tuchel told Amazon Prime.

"It was a lot of fun today. How we did it, we were strong, we were emotional, we were clever." The loss was Bayern's worst in the Champions League since 2017, when they were hammered 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain.

In April 2014, they lost 4-0 to Real Madrid.

Tuchel was coaching his fourth match - and first Champions League game - in the Bayern dugout, having been brought in to replace Julian Nagelsmann during the international break.

"I saw a great performance until the 60th minute... We are missing a bit of form and a bit of trust," Tuchel said.

"You need a bit of luck in games like this, a deflection, something like that which would have changed the momentum.

" Tuchel, who won the Champions League in 2021 as coach of Chelsea against a Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City, said his side "needed to first digest it... but football is football." "I know it sounds a bit silly, but I really think we deserved a result today. We'll keep going." Tuchel said Bayern could do little about City's first goal, which "came from less than half a chance." "He (Rodri) scored from his wrong foot and from well outside the goal." Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich echoed his manager's sentiments, saying "the first 60 minutes were good - we only conceded a wonder goal." "We've seen tonight it's possible for us to play on the same level as Man City - and it's possible to win.

"We've got the self confidence and the trust in the team to turn it around," he added.

Bayern centre-back Matthijs de Ligt lamented his side "giving the game away unnecessarily" but believed they could still reach the semis.

"We know that anything can happen in football."

Related Topics

Football Same April 2017 From Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Manchester City Bayern Coach Lucky Cement Limited Love

Recent Stories

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

5 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

6 hours ago
 NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic ..

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.