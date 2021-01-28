UrduPoint.com
Tuchel's Chelsea Reign Starts With Wolves Stalemate

Tuchel's Chelsea reign starts with Wolves stalemate

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Thomas Tuchel stayed upbeat after Chelsea's new manager saw his first match end in a frustrating 0-0 draw against Wolves on Wednesday.

Tuchel's side delivered a laboured display that bore many of the hallmarks of the dismal defeats that prompted Frank Lampard's sacking on Monday.

Chelsea controlled possession but could not find enough rhythm to break down stubborn Wolves at a rain-lashed Stamford Bridge.

It was an inauspicious start to the Tuchel era in west London, but the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss believes he can reverse Chelsea's fortunes given time.

"I enjoyed it a lot because I was very happy with the intensity, the attitude, energy and quality of my team," Tuchel said.

"We were well organised, had a lot of ball recoveries in the last third and never lacked intensity.

"Unfortunately we couldn't score, but if we take care of our performances like this the results will come.

" Chelsea have won just two of their last nine league matches and sit in eighth place, five points adrift of the top four.

Tuchel only took training with Chelsea's players for the first time on Tuesday evening after being appointed earlier in the day.

"I didn't expect it to be on this level from one training and two meetings," he said.

"We stepped up minute after minute in the second half. It gives me a good feeling for the future." The 47-year-old has signed an 18-month contract to become the 11th full-time manager appointed by Roman Abramovich since he bought Chelsea in 2003.

Whether he lasts the duration of that deal -- Lampard only just made it to 18 months in charge -- remains to be seen.

There is no doubting the size of the task facing Tuchel, who was sacked by PSG in December after losing a power struggle with the French club's sporting director Leonardo.

