UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TUI Scraps Mainland Spain Holidays Over Quarantine Change

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

TUI scraps mainland Spain holidays over quarantine change

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Tour operator TUI has cancelled all British holidays to mainland Spain from Monday until August 9, after the UK government's decision to require travellers returning from the country to quarantine.

The newly-imposed rule to self-isolate, abruptly introduced at midnight Saturday hours after being announced, follows a surge in coronavirus cases in parts of Spain in recent weeks.

Other major British airlines have so far held off cancelling flights to Spain.

TUI, Britain's biggest tour operator, said its decision did not apply to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands, where COVID-19 case numbers are markedly lower than in parts of mainland Spain.

Meanwhile holidaymakers already in the country will still be able to take their original flight home.

German-owned TUI said customers impacted by the cancellations would be able to receive a full refund or the option to rebook their holiday.

The operator said it was in contact with Britain's Foreign Office "to understand" why the government has introduced quarantine measures for all of Spain, when its travel advice is less stringent for the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands.

"We believe regional travel corridors need to be considered," it said in a statement.

"The UK Government must work closely with the travel industry as this level of uncertainty and confusion is damaging for business and disappointing for those looking forward to a well-deserved break." - 'Disappointed' - The UK decision requires people arriving from Spain, a popular holiday destination for many Britons, to self-isolate for two weeks.

Struggling British airlines said they were maintaining their flights but "disappointed" by the move.

"This is sadly yet another blow for British holidaymakers and cannot fail to have an impact on an already troubled aviation industry," British Airways said in a statement.

EasyJet added it would operate its full schedule in the coming days but that customers who no longer wish to travel could transfer their flights without a change fee or receive a voucher for the value of their booking.

"We are disappointed that the government has decided to impose a quarantine requirement for those travelling from the whole of Spain since the increased occurrence of coronavirus is regional rather than nationwide," the budget carrier said.

The new quarantine measures has dismayed the tourism sector, which was aiming to recover some of its revenues during the peak summer weeks after being decimated by months of lockdown.

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday it had nosedived into the red in its first quarter -- suffering a loss after taxation of 185 million Euros ($216 million) -- due to the pandemic.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the UK move was "the news the travel industry hoped would never happen".

"It shows the clear risks to the travel industry that its recovery will not be a smooth ride," he added.

"The government imposing restrictions puts a spanner in the works and effectively derails their strategy for clawing back some of the losses experienced earlier this year."Investors signalled their unease, with stocks in large operators in the sector down Monday morning on the London Stock Exchange.

IAG, the parent company of British Airways, lost around 9 percent, while EasyJet was down 11.27 percent and TUI 11.10 percent, in trading up to 0940 GMT.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Business Budget Holidays Company Spain United Kingdom London Stock Exchange August Stocks All From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

18 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

41 minutes ago

US Department of Transportation issues guidance do ..

42 minutes ago

Switzerland, Iran Complete First Pharmaceutical De ..

15 minutes ago

Recreational spots to remain closed during Eid-ul- ..

15 minutes ago

Delegation of Beauty Salon Association calls on Si ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.