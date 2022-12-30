UrduPoint.com

Tukiye 'neutralizes' 8 PKK-YPG Terrorists In Northern Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Turkish security forces "neutralized" eight PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch zones, the ministry stressed in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.??????? The YPG is its Syrian branch.

