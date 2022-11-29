UrduPoint.com

Tukiye's Foreign Trade Gap At $7.9B In Oct

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Tukiye's foreign trade gap at $7.9B in Oct

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Türkiye's foreign trade deficit reached $7.87 billion in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Tuesday.

The gap grew from $1.5 billion in October 2021, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement. Exports and imports totaled $21.3 billion and $29 billion, respectively, in October.

When energy products and non-monetary gold were excluded, Türkiye posted a foreign trade surplus of $1.13 billion.

This October, the country's main export destination was Germany with a share of 7.9%, while 17.1% of all imports came from Russia. The share of high-tech products in industrial exports increased to 3.9%, from 2.9% in October 2021.

In January-October, Türkiye's trade gap was at $91 billion, widening from $33.9 billion in the same period of last year. Türkiye's exports and imports in the year's first 10 months amounted to $209.4 billion and $300.4 billion, respectively, TurkStat data showed.

