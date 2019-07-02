Tumbakovic appointed new Serbian coach

Belgrade, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Montenegro's sacked coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic was chosen Monday to lead Serbia's national squad, Serbia's Football Association (FSS) announced.

Tumbakovic, who is Serbian, was fired after he and two Serb players on the Montenegrin team boycotted a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in June.

Montenegro's football authorities did not explain why he was sacked.

But local media blasted the coach's absence as bending to political pressure from Belgrade, who reject Kosovo's statehood.

Serbia does not recognise the independence of its former province and has long lobbied to isolate it on the international stage, including in the sporting sphere.

Tumbakovic will make his debut in Belgrade on September 7 for Serbia's Euro qualifier against Portugal in Group B, the FSS said in a statement.

Three days later the team face Luxembourg.