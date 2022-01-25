UrduPoint.com

Tunis-born AI Firm Raises $100 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Tunis-born AI firm raises $100 mln

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Artificial intelligence firm InstaDeep, created on two laptops in Tunisia in 2014, has raised $100 million from investors including Google and BioNTech, the company said on Tuesday.

InstaDeep will use the funding to develop its infrastructure, hire experts and speed up launching AI projects in "biotech, logistics, transportation and electronics manufacturing", it said in a statement.

AI is a branch of computing that builds machines capable of tasks that would normally need human-like intelligence, in everything from virology to transport.

InstaDeep said it had worked with German pharma firm BioNTech to create an immunotherapy lab making use of AI, as well as an AI-powered early warning system for detecting high-risk coronavirus variants.

The firm has also applied AI to complex train scheduling challenges for German railway firm Deutsche Bahn.

InstaDeep chief Karim Beguir said the firm saw "wide-ranging opportunities to deploy our AI products to tackle complex real-world problems".

According to US news channel CNBC, a survey of technology executives found that 81 percent believed artificial intelligence would be very or critically important to their companies in 2022.

Related Topics

Google Technology German Company Tunisia From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

10 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

10 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

10 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

12 minutes ago
 Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown ..

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

12 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in fire incident

Two killed, four injured in fire incident

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.