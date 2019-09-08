Tunisia airs first 'great debate' ahead of presidential poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Days before the first round of Tunisia's presidential election, the fledgling democracy on Saturday began three nights of televised debates between the candidates, a rare event in the Arab world.

The showdown between the 26 hopefuls over three nights is seen as the highlight of the campaign and a turning point in Tunisian politics ahead of the vote a week from Sunday.

Called "The road to Carthage: Tunisia makes its choice", the programme was broadcast on 11 tv channels, two of them public, and about 20 radio stations in the country which gave birth to the Arab Spring reform movement several years ago.

Tunisia has since been praised as a rare success story for democratic transition after the uprisings.

"We won't be able to escape it," said a smiling Belabbes Benkredda, founder of the Munathara Initiative which promotes open debate in the Arab world and helped organise the event.

The first hour-and-a-half debate on Saturday night involved eight of the candidates, including Abdelfattah Mourou of the Islamist-inspired Ennahda party, and passionate secularist Abir Moussi, head of a group with roots in the party of former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

There was also an empty space for the controversial media mogul Nabil Karoui, currently detained on money laundering charges.

"Tonight I am deprived of my constitutional right to express myself in front of the Tunisian people," Karoui wrote on Twitter.

"They dare to speak of democratic and transparent elections despite the absence of the basic principle of equal opportunities."