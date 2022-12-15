UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Awaits Languid Election For Parliament

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Tunisia awaits languid election for parliament

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Tunisians go to the polls Saturday to elect a parliament, under a hyper-presidential system installed by the head of state Kais Saied after his power grab last year.

The election for the new 161-seat assembly comes after President Saied froze the previous legislature on July 25 last year, following months of political crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

He later dissolved the parliament, which had long been dominated by Ennahdha party.

Saied on Wednesday defended his decision, saying that the "Tunisian people, wherever I went, were all asking to dissolve the parliament".

"The country was on the brink of civil war," he told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

The previous legislature had far-reaching powers, in the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in the North African country's post-revolution constitution.

