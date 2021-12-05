Tunisia confirms 1st case of Omicron variant infection

TUNIS, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:A 23-year-old man from a sub-Saharan African country has been confirmed as Tunisia's first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the country's Health Minister Ali Mrabet said on Friday.

The man landed at the Tunis-Carthage International Airport from Istanbul, Turkey, Mrabet said in a statement carried on Al-Wataniya, the state's central television.

After testing positive for the virus at the airport, the man was sent to a local hotel where he would be subjected to mandatory quarantine, according to the official.