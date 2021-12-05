UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Confirms 1st Case Of Omicron Variant Infection

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Tunisia confirms 1st case of Omicron variant infection

TUNIS, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:A 23-year-old man from a sub-Saharan African country has been confirmed as Tunisia's first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the country's Health Minister Ali Mrabet said on Friday.

The man landed at the Tunis-Carthage International Airport from Istanbul, Turkey, Mrabet said in a statement carried on Al-Wataniya, the state's central television.

After testing positive for the virus at the airport, the man was sent to a local hotel where he would be subjected to mandatory quarantine, according to the official.

Related Topics

Turkey Hotel Man Istanbul Tunisia TV From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

18 minutes ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

33 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

48 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs visits Ukr ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs visits Ukraine Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dub ..

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian External Affair ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian External Affairs Minister

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.