Tunisia declares state of health emergency amid rapid rise in COVID-19 cases

TUNIS, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Tunisian government on Friday approved a bill on imposing the state of health emergency amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The bill was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, said a government statement.

The state of health emergency allows the government to have broader powers to control the health situation and take exceptional measures to limit the spread of the pandemic to protect the lives of citizens.

Under the state of health emergency, the government can impose partial or general lockdown, monitor and limit the movement of the infected and suspected people, close shops to the public, and prevent public gatherings, activities and demonstrations of all kinds.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 464,914 in Tunisia on Wednesday after 9,823 new cases were added, while the death toll from the virus increased by 134 to 15,735.