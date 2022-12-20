UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Election Board Edges Vote Turnout Up To 11 Percent

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Tunisia election board edges vote turnout up to 11 percent

Tunis, Dec 20(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Tunisia's electoral board revised the turnout in parliamentary elections slightly upwards to 11.2 percent on Monday, a poll that opposition groups said undermined President Kais Saied.

The ISIE electoral authority had initially announced the participation of 8.8 percent after the close of voting for a parliament largely stripped of any power, the final pillar in Saied's overhaul of the political system in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.

ISIE chief Farouk Bouasker told journalists in Tunis that just over one million of the North African nation's nine million registered voters had cast ballots.

The figure is the lowest since the 2011 revolution that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, down from 70 percent in 2014 legislative polls and just a third of the 30.5 percent in this summer's vote on a new constitution cementing Saied's authority.

Saied sacked the government, surrounded parliament with tanks and seized full executive powers in July 2021, and has since moved to reinstall a system concentrating almost unlimited power in the hands of the president.

The main opposition coalition, which had called for a boycott, said Sunday the low turnout should be a cue for Saied to step down.

But Saied hit back on Monday, saying that "certain known parties found nothing to focus on except turnout in the first round of the election", saying this was "like announcing the final result of a sporting event at the end of the first half." The second round of voting is set to take place early next year.

In the statement from his office, Saied also noted that some of his critics are facing criminal charges in the courts -- a reference to lawsuits targeting Ennahdha officials.

Few Tunisians showed any interest in the election, with no serious public debate among the 1,055 candidates.

The new assembly has few powers, being unable to sack the government or topple the president, whose bills will take priority over any put forward by members of parliament.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Parliament Vote Tunis July Criminals Sunday Dictator Event From Government Million Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

9 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

9 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

9 hours ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

9 hours ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

9 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.