Tunisia Expands Lockdown To 4 Governorates As COVID-19 Pandemic Worsens

Mon 21st June 2021

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Tunisian government added on Sunday another three governorates to the list of general lockdown as the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in the North African country.

The government had already put the north-central governorate of Kairouan under general lockdown on Saturday.

Siliana, Zaghouan, and Bejakn are the three new governorates where the infection rate reaches 400 cases out of every 100,000 residents, which prompted the decision of imposing a general lockdown, the government said in a statement.

Now four of the country's 24 governorates are under general lockdown. The lockdown measures in all four governorates became effective on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Tunisian Health Ministry reported 1,775 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the North African country to 382,950.

The death toll from the virus rose by 78 to 14,038, while the total number of recoveries reached 332,962, according to a ministry statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

