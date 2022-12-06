UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Film Portrays 'modern And Connected' Rural Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Tunisia film portrays 'modern and connected' rural youth

Tunis, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Tunisian director of "Under the Fig Trees", which portrays young harvest workers, said she hoped the award-winning drama film would "smash the cliche" that rural women are "miserable and closed".

Erige Sehiri told AFP her first feature-length work relates the secrets, love stories and resentments of the mostly female orchard workers who live in the countryside but are "modern and connected".

The young women pick fruit in rural Tunisia but are hyper-connected and use social media to eke out their freedom, in contrast to their older colleagues who live in a more conservative world.

"Our young people are so modern, just like everywhere else in the world," said Sehiri, 40.

The fig orchard, near the town of Kesra, "represents a space of liberty for workers, especially the young ones, where they can talk and discuss everything freely," she said.

Shot in the blistering summer heat of Tunisia's marginalised north, the characters are played by actors from similar backgrounds -- all amateurs who normally have harvest jobs or work at wholesale markets.

"It's a film inspired by real events, things I've heard from women farm workers who work hard all year, and high school students who come in the summer," the director said.

The young women, sometimes helped by a young man, pick soft ripe figs which are then packaged by older workers, under the orders of a bossy young man representing the traditional patriarchal structure.

The symbolism extends to the trees themselves, representing the hardships of life, while the mature figs reflect the girls' discovery of sensuality.

The film, a co-production involving France, Tunisia, Qatar, Switzerland and Germany, will hit screens in France on Wednesday and premiere later in Britain, Italy and Belgium.

It has been shortlisted to represent Tunisia at the Oscars next year, having won awards at film festivals in Tunisia, Belgium and Germany as well as the Ecoprod prize at Directors' Fortnight in Cannes.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Social Media France Qatar Germany Young Man Italy Belgium Tunisia Switzerland Women Market Oscar All From Jobs Love

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

7 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

32 minutes ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

41 minutes ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

59 minutes ago
 CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom ..

PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom of expression, free media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.