Tunisia: From President's Power Grab To Referendum

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Tunisians will vote on a new constitution on Monday, the first anniversary of a power grab by President Kais Saied, who has since steadily tightened his grip.

Here is a timeline of events over the past year: - Parliament suspended - A protracted deadlock grips the North African country between Saied, elected in 2019, prime minister Hichem Mechichi and parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

The stalemate cripples management of the Covid pandemic.

On July 25, thousands of Tunisians join protest marches against the Ennahdha-backed government as recorded Covid deaths surge to one of the highest rates per head in the world.

That night Saied suspends parliament for 30 days, surrounding it with tanks, and dismisses the prime minister, citing an article in the 2014 constitution he says allows him to take "exceptional measures" to protect the state.

Saied says he will pick a new premier and remove immunity from MPs, whom he accuses of corruption. He warns armed opposition will be met with a "rain of bullets".

Ennahdha slams Saied's actions as a "coup d'etat".

- Rule by decree - On August 24, Saied extends his suspension of parliament.

On September 22, Saied assumes powers that effectively allow him to rule by decree.

On September 25, around 20 human rights groups condemn his actions and warn of a slide back towards authoritarianism.

The next day about 2,000 Tunisians rally in the capital to protest Saied's "coup d'etat".

- First woman PM - On September 29, Saied Names little-known geologist Najla Bouden, as the Arab world's first-ever female prime minister.

On October 10, at least 6,000 people demonstrate in Tunis against the president, a week after some 10,000 of Saied's supporters turned out in force across the country.

Bouden forms a government on October 11, but Saied himself heads the cabinet.

- Saied presents roadmap - On December 13, Saied presents a roadmap, calling a July 25, 2022 referendum on constitutional reforms and says parliament will remain suspended until new elections he sets for December 2022.

He also announces a public consultation whose results will inform a committee charged with drafting a new constitution.

- Judges, parliament targeted - On February 5, 2022 he dissolves top independent judicial watchdog the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM), accusing it of bias and replacing it with a body under his control shortly afterwards.

On March 30, Saied announces that he is dissolving parliament, hours after lawmakers held a plenary session online and passed a bill against his "exceptional measures".

On April 22, Saied assigns himself the power to appoint the head of the electoral commission.

On June 2, he sacks 57 judges accused of corruption and other crimes, a day after passing a new law strengthening his grip on the courts.

