UrduPoint.com

Tunisia, IMF Reach Agreement On $1.9 Billion Loan

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Tunisia, IMF reach agreement on $1.9 billion loan

TUNIS, Tunisia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Tunisia has struck a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion loan to shore up its economy.

"IMF staff and the Tunisian authorities have reached a staff-level agreement to support Tunisia's economic policies with a 48-month arrangement," the IMF said in a statement.

The statement, however, said a final agreement for the loan "is subject to the approval of the IMF's Executive board, which is scheduled to discuss Tunisia's program request in December." The IMF said the loan would restore "macroeconomic stability and strengthen social safety nets" for Tunisians.

"The worsening global environment and high international commodity prices are weighing heavily on the Tunisian economy," it added.

Tunisia started talks with IMF teams in July in an effort to agree on a package of reform and to support Tunisia's economy.

In September, inflation in the North African country reached 9.1%, the highest in 30 years.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since last year, when President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

While Saied insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Parliament Tunisia July September December Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

13 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.