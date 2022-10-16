UrduPoint.com

Tunisia, IMF Reach Preliminary Agreement On 1.9 Bln USD Loan

Published October 16, 2022

TUNIS, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) --:Tunisia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement to support the country's economic policies with a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about 1.9 billion U.S. Dollars, reported Tunisian media on Saturday.

"As is always the case, the final agreement on the arrangement is subject to the approval of the IMF's Executive board, which is scheduled to discuss Tunisia's program request in December," an IMF statement was quoted as saying.

The new EFF arrangement will seek to "restore Tunisia's macroeconomic stability, strengthen social safety nets and tax equity, and step up reforms that support an enabling environment for inclusive growth and sustainable job creation," noted the statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

