UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Imposes New Covid Restrictions As Deaths On The Rise

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Tunisia imposes new Covid restrictions as deaths on the rise

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Tunisia on Friday announced new coronavirus restrictions as the number of deaths spiked and hospitals were at 90 percent capacity, the health ministry said, while Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi tested positive.

The North African country registered an average of 82 deaths daily in the past week, inching closer to a record of 89 deaths per day in late April, ministry spokesman Nissaf Ben Aleya said.

"The number of deaths has surpassed our estimations," Ben Aleya told a news conference.

There is also "heavy pressure on hospitals, which are more than 90 percent full," she added.

Mechichi's office meanwhile announced that the prime minister, who was vaccinated in April, had been infected with Covid-19.

Restrictions announced Friday would apply to 28 of the country's 250 administrative districts where infection rates have risen, the ministry said.

In those districts, sporting events and celebrations would be banned, shops would remain closed except for those selling basic necessities, and residents would be urged to stay home, the ministry said.

Tunisia, a country of almost 12 million, has officially recorded more than 395,362 coronavirus cases and 14,406 deaths.

Around 1.7 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, with the country struggling to obtain enough jabs for its population.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tunisia April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

33 minutes ago

US Statements About New Sanctions Do Not Improve A ..

28 minutes ago

At Least 3 People Killed in Knife Attack in Bavari ..

28 minutes ago

Intl Day against drug abuse to be observed on Satu ..

28 minutes ago

Police denies providing additional security streng ..

28 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding retrieve ill ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.