Tunisia imposes new Covid restrictions as deaths on the rise

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Tunisia on Friday announced new coronavirus restrictions as the number of deaths spiked and hospitals were at 90 percent capacity, the health ministry said, while Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi tested positive.

The North African country registered an average of 82 deaths daily in the past week, inching closer to a record of 89 deaths per day in late April, ministry spokesman Nissaf Ben Aleya said.

"The number of deaths has surpassed our estimations," Ben Aleya told a news conference.

There is also "heavy pressure on hospitals, which are more than 90 percent full," she added.

Mechichi's office meanwhile announced that the prime minister, who was vaccinated in April, had been infected with Covid-19.

Restrictions announced Friday would apply to 28 of the country's 250 administrative districts where infection rates have risen, the ministry said.

In those districts, sporting events and celebrations would be banned, shops would remain closed except for those selling basic necessities, and residents would be urged to stay home, the ministry said.

Tunisia, a country of almost 12 million, has officially recorded more than 395,362 coronavirus cases and 14,406 deaths.

Around 1.7 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, with the country struggling to obtain enough jabs for its population.