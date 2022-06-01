UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Issues Travel Ban On Ennahda Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Tunisia issues travel ban on Ennahda leader

TUNIS,Tunisia June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Judicial authorities in Tunisia on Saturday barred the leader of the Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, and 33 other people from traveling in connection with the 2013 assassination of two opposition figures.

Fatima Bouqtaya, a spokeswoman for the court in the Tunis suburb of Ariana, said the ban was issued against 34 people, including Ghannouchi, over several charges that include obtaining national security secrets.

The spokeswoman said the suspects were not yet notified of the travel ban.

Related Topics

Tunis Tunisia From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

58 minutes ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

1 hour ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.