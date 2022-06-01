Tunisia issues travel ban on Ennahda leader

TUNIS,Tunisia June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Judicial authorities in Tunisia on Saturday barred the leader of the Ennahda movement, Rached Ghannouchi, and 33 other people from traveling in connection with the 2013 assassination of two opposition figures.

Fatima Bouqtaya, a spokeswoman for the court in the Tunis suburb of Ariana, said the ban was issued against 34 people, including Ghannouchi, over several charges that include obtaining national security secrets.

The spokeswoman said the suspects were not yet notified of the travel ban.