Tunisia jailed presidential candidate Karoui walks free: AFP

Tunis, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisia's presidential candidate Nabil Karoui was released from prison Wednesday and given a hero's reception by supporters, four days ahead of a runoff election, an AFP correspondent said.

Karoui walked out of Mornaguia prison, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Tunis, and was carried on supporters' shoulders to a waiting black limousine.

Lawyer Kamel Ben Messoud said earlier that the Court of Cassation had decided to free the 56-year-old business tycoon who has been behind bars since August in a money laundering probe.