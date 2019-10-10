UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Jailed Presidential Candidate Karoui Walks Free: AFP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Tunisia jailed presidential candidate Karoui walks free: AFP

Tunis, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Tunisia's presidential candidate Nabil Karoui was released from prison Wednesday and given a hero's reception by supporters, four days ahead of a runoff election, an AFP correspondent said.

Karoui walked out of Mornaguia prison, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Tunis, and was carried on supporters' shoulders to a waiting black limousine.

Lawyer Kamel Ben Messoud said earlier that the Court of Cassation had decided to free the 56-year-old business tycoon who has been behind bars since August in a money laundering probe.

Related Topics

Election Business Tunis Money August From Court

Recent Stories

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

1 hour ago

Biden for First Time Calls for Impeaching Trump

1 hour ago

Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between P ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits G ..

1 hour ago

US Arrests Defense Intelligence Analyst for Leakin ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed unveils first floating smart police ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.