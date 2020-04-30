UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Medics Spending Ramazan In Isolation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Amira Jamoussi, a doctor on the frontline fighting the novel coronavirus in a hospital in Tunisia, is spending the Muslim holy month of Ramazan away from her family.

"It's been five weeks since I've held my children in my arms," Jamoussi said, before putting on a protective suit, mask and eye gear to start her shift.

Jamoussi works in the intensive care unit of the Abderrahmane Memmi hospital in Ariana, north of the capital Tunis.

Like many working in wards treating COVID-19 patients, she is living away from her loved ones in order to avoid the risk of spreading the infection.

That's particularly difficult during the month of Ramazan -- usually a time when families come together for meals at dusk when the day-time fast is broken.

"What helps us hold on is the satisfaction of seeing patients pull through," said Jamoussi, who has a seven-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

Tunisia has officially declared 40 coronavirus deaths from 975 cases since early March, and so far has avoided seeing its hospitals overwhelmed by the disease.

Many front-line hospital workers are staying in isolation during their rotations and for five to 14 days after they finish.

Those who live alone, or have a separate bathroom, can self-isolate in their own homes but others are put up in hotel rooms or hostels provided by regional authorities or hotels free of charge.

Public-sector doctors in Tunisia are paid between 2,000 and 3,600 dinars ($690-$1,245), and other medical workers earn a few hundred dinars,"I was very afraid of infecting my family. I had nightmares about it", said Jamoussi, who found through her own connections, a small flat.

