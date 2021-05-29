UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Navy Intercepts 260 Migrants: Ministry

Sat 29th May 2021

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Tunisian navy and coastguards on Friday intercepted over 260 migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, the defence ministry said.

One group, consisting of 158 people from Tunisia and sub-Saharan Africa, was intercepted after leaving overnight Thursday to Friday from Sidi Mansour in the Sfax region, the ministry added.

Another group, of 104 people from Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt and Ghana, was likewise found off Sfax after departing from Libyan territory, according to the ministry.

Tunisia and Libya are key departure points for migrants attempting the dangerous crossing from the North African coast to Europe, particularly Italy.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said this month a hotline would be established between Rome and Tunis to counter irregular migration, amid a spike in arrivals at Italy's Lampedusa island.

