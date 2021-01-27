UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Parliament Reshuffles Cabinet As Protesters Face Off Against Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Tunisia parliament reshuffles cabinet as protesters face off against police

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Hundreds of anti-government protesters faced off against riot police outside the Tunisian parliament Tuesday as lawmakers inside confirmed a cabinet reshuffle amid growing unrest.

Mired in a political and economic crisis worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, the North African country has been rocked by a wave of anger at a political class seen as obsessed with power struggles and disconnected from the suffering of ordinary people.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi told the assembly that by naming 11 new ministers to the interior, justice, health and other key portfolios, he aimed to create a "more effective" reform team.

He faced opposition from President Kais Saied, however, who said he was not consulted. Saied charged that one of the proposed ministers was involved in a corruption case and that three others were suspected of conflicts of interest.

Mechichi said the new cabinet would listen to the demands of the protesters.

Security forces have carried out mass arrests during more than a week of night-time riots and daytime protests against police repression, poverty, inequality and corruption.

