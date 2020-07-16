Tunisia PM Elyes Fakhfakh resigns: official sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh submitted his resignation on Wednesday, according to two official sources who did not want to be named, after a row with the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Fakhfakh, who is under investigation over allegations of conflict of interest, has had strained relations with Ennahdha, the biggest party in parliament, since October legislative elections.