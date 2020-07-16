UrduPoint.com
Tunisia PM Elyes Fakhfakh Resigns: Official Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Tunisia PM Elyes Fakhfakh resigns: official sources

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh submitted his resignation on Wednesday, according to two official sources who did not want to be named, after a row with the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Fakhfakh, who is under investigation over allegations of conflict of interest, has had strained relations with Ennahdha, the biggest party in parliament, since October legislative elections.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

