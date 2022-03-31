UrduPoint.com

Tunisia President Dissolves Parliament, Extending Power Grab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Tunisia president dissolves parliament, extending power grab

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Tunisia's President Kais Saied announced Wednesday that he was dissolving the country's parliament, eight months after suspending it in a July power grab.

"Today, at this historic moment, I announce the dissolution of the Assembly of Representatives of the people, to preserve the state and its institutions," he said.

He made the announcement at a meeting of the National Security Council, hours after parliamentarians held a plenary session online and voted through a bill against his "exceptional measures".

Saied denounced parliament's move as a "coup attempt" and said those responsible had "betrayed" the nation.

The former law professor, elected in 2019 amid public anger against the political class, on July 25 last year sacked the government, froze the assembly and seized wide-ranging powers.

He later gave himself powers to rule and legislate by decree and seized control over the judiciary in what rivals saw as further blows to democracy in the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Saied's moves were initially welcomed by many Tunisians sick of the often stalemated political system that emerged from a revolution that overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

But an increasing array of critics say he has moved the country, which also faces a grinding economic crisis, down a dangerous path back towards autocracy.

Related Topics

Assembly Parliament Democracy July 2019 Dictator From Government Arab

Recent Stories

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

40 minutes ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

40 minutes ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

1 hour ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.