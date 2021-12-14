Tunisia president extends parliament suspension, sets election in 1 year

(@FahadShabbir)

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Tunisia's President Kais Saied said Monday that parliament, suspended almost five months ago, would remain so until elections he set for December 2022, and called a referendum on constitutional reforms in July.

In a speech on national television, Saied announced a "popular consultation" with the Tunisian people and said that "other draft constitutional and other changes will be put forward to referendum on July 25", a year after he sacked the government and seized a string of powers.