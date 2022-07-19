UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Questions Ennahda Leader On Money Laundering Allegations

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Tunisia questions Ennahda leader on money laundering allegations

TUNISIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Tunisian authorities on Tuesday questioned Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi on accusations of money-laundering.

Ghannouchi appeared before an anti-terrorism judge to answer questions regarding suspicious financial transactions within the "Namaa Tounes" charity, Tunisia's state news agency reported.

Dozens of Ennahda supporters rallied outside the courthouse in the capital Tunis to show support to Ghannouchi, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

"Ghannouchi has no relation whatsoever to this charity," senior Ennahda leader Noureddine Bhairi told reporters.

Ennahda movement has earlier accused Tunisian authorities of seeking to "implicate" Ghannouchi in the case.

On July 6, Tunisian authorities froze the financial assets of Ghannouchi and nine other people, including his son and former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since President Kais Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority in July 2021. He later dissolved the assembly after lawmakers held a session to revoke his measures. Ennahda was the largest bloc in the dissolved Parliament.

While Saied insists that his measures were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Tunis Tunisia July Government

Recent Stories

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

37 minutes ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

1 hour ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

4 hours ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.