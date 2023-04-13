UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Recovers 14 More Migrant Bodies After Shipwreck

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Tunisia recovers 14 more migrant bodies after shipwreck

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Tunisia has recovered 14 bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in the Mediterranean, bringing to 24 the number of dead after their boat headed for Europe sank, the coastguard said Thursday.

The coastguard had announced on Wednesday that it had recovered 10 bodies of sub-Saharan African migrants after the shipwreck the day before off the coastal city of Sfax.

But on Thursday it said 14 more bodies of migrants were discovered, including six women, during search operations, as well as the body of the boat's Tunisian captain.

Faouzi Masmoudi, the spokesman for the court of Sfax which is investigating the tragedy, told AFP that the 15 bodies had been trapped under the boat.

The spokesman for the National Guard also announced Thursday that 41 Tunisian migrants, including five women and nine children, had been "rescued" off the coast of Sousse.

Dozens of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, have drowned off Tunisia in recent weeks in desperate attempts to reach Europe.

The country, whose coastline is less than 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favoured spot for migrants attempting the journey.

Departures of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa intensified after Tunisian President Kais Saied gave an incendiary speech in February accusing "hordes" of illegal immigrants of causing a crime wave and being part of a "plot" to change Tunisia's demographic make-up.

The comments led to a wave of evictions and violence against black migrants.

The United Nations' Human Rights chief Volker Turk voiced alarm on Thursday over the "precarious" situation of asylum-seekers and migrants attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean, the world's deadliest migration route.

"We are seeing a steep increase in the number of desperate people putting their lives at grave risk," he said in a statement.

"We cannot afford to dither, and to become embroiled in yet another debate about who is responsible. Human lives are at stake."Tunisia's coastguard said last week it had intercepted over 14,000 migrants trying to reach Europe from January to March, more than five times the number of those who attempted the trip in the first quarter of 2022.

Since 2014 over 26,000 people have died or gone missing crossing the Mediterranean, including over 20,000 along the Central Mediterranean route alone, according to the UN.

Related Topics

Africa Dead World United Nations Europe Died Sfax Sousse Tunisia January February March Women From Court

Recent Stories

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

4 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.