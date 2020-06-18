UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Rediscovers Traditional Art Of Calligraphy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Tunisia rediscovers traditional art of calligraphy

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Tunisia's president has become a surprise champion of Arabic calligraphy in his country, shining a light on the artistic tradition as Arab states lobby for its recognition by UNESCO.

President Kais Saied sparked both admiration and mockery on social media when images emerged of hand-written presidential letters on official paper not long after he took office in October last year.

An academic with a keen interest in the art form, Saied had studied with well-known Tunisian calligrapher Omar Jomni.

To prove that Saied had penned the documents himself, the presidency released a video showing him writing in a guest book.

The president "writes official correspondence in maghrebi script and private letters in diwani", Jomni said, referring to two forms of Arabic calligraphy.

Maghrebi script is a form of the older, angular style of Kufic calligraphy, while diwani is a more ornamental Ottoman style popular for poetry.

The president's "recognition" of calligraphy has warmed artists' hearts, Jomni said, giving them hope for a brighter future for an art form that was like "a closed book".

Calligraphy in Tunisia lacks the prominence it enjoys in some other Arab countries -- such as in the Gulf -- and its National Centre of Calligraphic Arts, created in 1994, risks closing its doors.

With a lack of instructors, courses will likely have to end this year, according to the institute's head, Abdel Jaoued Lotfi.

"There are not enough professional calligraphers in Tunisia," said calligraphy master Jomni, who is in his sixties.

"You can count them on one hand and they are working in precarious conditions." Sixteen Arab countries, including Tunisia, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, have prepared a proposal to have Arabic calligraphy inscribed on the UNESCO list of humanity's intangible cultural heritage.

It's a chance to consider calligraphy "as a whole culture and living heritage.

.. and not just as a simple technical skill", said Imed Soula, a researcher overseeing Tunisia's submission to the UN cultural body.

He said Tunisia's fading calligraphy practice, which traditionally saw artists tackle surfaces like copper or stone, was also linked to the growing use of new technologies, some of which have moved it away from its performing-art dimension.

But Jomni said calligraphy in Tunisia suffered from "the brutal and chaotic marginalisation of Islamic culture during the '60s, whose repercussions we still feel today".

The country's first president, Habib Bourguiba (1957-1987), dismantled and divided up the Islamic University of Ez-Zitouna after a power struggle with its clerical leadership.

Books and manuscripts from the institute, then Tunisia's main Arab-language university and one of the most important in the Muslim world, were seized.

Tunisian calligrapher Mohamed Salah Khamasi studied there at the start of the 20th century and laid down the foundations for calligraphy in the country, passing his knowledge on to several generations.

Following the 2011 revolution that set Tunisia on the road to democracy, a young generation of calligraphers is now calling for a reinvention of the art form to reflect the spirit of the times -- "so that it doesn't get rusty and outdated", Karim Jabbari told AFP.

The artist in his thirties is known internationally for his large-scale calligraphy works, often created with light using long-exposure photography, or in mural form.

In 2011, in his marginalised hometown of Kasserine, which saw deadly clashes before the fall of longtime autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Jabbari used light to write the Names of protesters in the places where they were killed.

"Through this form of calligraphy, I want to highlight the beauty of the Arabic language and bring it closer to people," Jabbari said -- and "keep our heritage firmly anchored in our memory".

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Egypt Democracy Social Media Iraq Road Young Kasserine Tunisia Saudi Arabia October Muslim From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

40 minutes ago

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

8 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

9 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.