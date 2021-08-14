Tunisia reports 290 new COVID-19 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

TUNIS, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Tunisia reported on Saturday 290 new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll from the virus to 21,600.

New infections in the North African country rose by 2,088 to 620,212, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The total number of recoveries reached 558,400.

A total of 2,378,618 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

On Sunday, Tunisian civil and military health authorities will organize a national open day for vaccination against COVID-19 throughout the country, targeting the 18-39 age group.