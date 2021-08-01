UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Reports 3,419 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Tunisia reports 3,419 new COVID-19 cases

TUNIS, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Tunisian Health Ministry on Sunday reported 3,419 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 589,565.

The death toll from the virus rose by 183 to 19,686 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 510,696, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2,248,435 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Tunisia Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

6 minutes ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

36 minutes ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

36 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews B ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant pro ..

36 minutes ago
 World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

2 hours ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.