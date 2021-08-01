Tunisia reports 3,419 new COVID-19 cases

TUNIS, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Tunisian Health Ministry on Sunday reported 3,419 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 589,565.

The death toll from the virus rose by 183 to 19,686 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 510,696, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2,248,435 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.