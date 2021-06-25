UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Reports 3,951 New COVID-19 Cases

Fri 25th June 2021

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 3,951 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 395,362 The death toll from the virus rose by 88 to 14,406 in Tunisia, while the tally of recoveries reached 342,598, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,648,646 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign against coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,661,855 people have received the vaccines, with 445,967 taking both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.

