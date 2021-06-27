UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Reports 4,664 New COVID-19 Cases, 403,493 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Tunisia reports 4,664 new COVID-19 cases, 403,493 in total

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tunisian Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,664 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 403,493.

The death toll from the virus rose by 90 to 14,579 in Tunisia, while the tally of recoveries reached 346,290, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,671,661 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign against coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,705,657 people have received the vaccines, with 476,013 taking both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.

Tunisia is experiencing a new wave of the coronavirus, described by the authorities as "the most dangerous," with the appearance of new strains detected in countries such as Britain, South Africa and India.

Related Topics

India Tunisia South Africa March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

36 minutes ago

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics is world’s first big p ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.