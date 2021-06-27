Tunisia reports 4,664 new COVID-19 cases, 403,493 in total

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tunisian Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,664 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 403,493.

The death toll from the virus rose by 90 to 14,579 in Tunisia, while the tally of recoveries reached 346,290, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,671,661 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign against coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,705,657 people have received the vaccines, with 476,013 taking both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.

Tunisia is experiencing a new wave of the coronavirus, described by the authorities as "the most dangerous," with the appearance of new strains detected in countries such as Britain, South Africa and India.