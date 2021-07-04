UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Reports 6,184 COVID-19 Cases, 438,945 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Tunisia reports 6,184 COVID-19 cases, 438,945 in total

TUNIS, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Tunisian Health Ministry on Saturday reported 6,184 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 438,945.

The death toll from the virus rose by 82 to 15,261 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 360,645, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tunisia reached 3,401, including 605 in intensive care units and 139 others mechanically ventilated, it said.

A total of 1,773,643 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,912,160 people have received the vaccines, with 569,992 taking both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.

For two weeks, Tunisia has been undergoing the fourth wave of the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Tunisia March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.