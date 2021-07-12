Tunisia reports 6,592 new COVID-19 cases, 497,613 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Tunisian Health Ministry on Monday reported 6,592 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally in the North African country to 497,613.

The death toll from the virus rose by 144 to 16,388 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 393,305, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 4,463, including 636 in intensive care units and 153 mechanically ventilated.

A total of 1,942,081 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 2,138,025 people have received the vaccines, with 623,077 having received two doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.