Tunisia reports 7,524 new COVID-19 cases, 540,798 in total

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Tunisian Health Ministry on Sunday reported 7,524 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 540,798.

The death toll from the virus rose by 140 to 17,354 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 429,646, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 4,915, including 659 in intensive care units, it said.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 2,304,742 people have received the vaccines, with 755,428 having received two doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.