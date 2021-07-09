Tunisia reports 8,315 COVID-19 cases, 473,229 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, July 9 (Xinhua/APP --:Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 8,315 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 473,229.

The death toll from the virus rose by 126 to 15,861 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 375,756, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tunisia reached 4,087, including 630 in intensive care units and 159 others mechanically ventilated, it said.

A total of 1,871,273 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 2,052,484 people have received the vaccines, with 608,332 having received two doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.