UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Reports 8,315 COVID-19 Cases, 473,229 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tunisia reports 8,315 COVID-19 cases, 473,229 in total

TUNIS, July 9 (Xinhua/APP --:Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 8,315 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 473,229.

The death toll from the virus rose by 126 to 15,861 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 375,756, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tunisia reached 4,087, including 630 in intensive care units and 159 others mechanically ventilated, it said.

A total of 1,871,273 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 2,052,484 people have received the vaccines, with 608,332 having received two doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.

Related Topics

Tunisia March July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

9 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

11 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.