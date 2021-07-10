Tunisia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :- Tunisia reported record daily coronavirus deaths on Friday with 189 new fatalities, bringing the death toll from the virus to 16,050.

New infections in the North African country rose by 8,506 to 481,735, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The total number of recoveries reached 378,917, while the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 4,345, including 643 in intensive care units.

A total of 1,895,679 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.