Tunisia rescues 50 migrants at sea, infant dead

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Tunisia's navy rescued 50 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa headed for Italy on Monday, but an infant among them had died during their four days at sea, the defence ministry said.

The boat, which also had four Tunisians on board, was stopped 43 kilometres (26 miles) off Mahdia on the country's eastern coast after departing overnight on January 6.

The passengers were aged between 15 and 50 years old, and included 11 women.

Tunisia is just a few hundred kilometres from mainland Europe, and has long been a launchpad for illegal migration to the continent.

The number of would-be migrants trying to cross to Europe from Tunisia has been on the rise.

The past year has seen a surge in boats trying to cross the Mediterranean, according to the EU border control agency Frontex.