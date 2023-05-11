UrduPoint.com

Tunisia 'safe', President Says After 5 Killed Outside Synagogue

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Djerba, Tunisia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday sought to reassure the world over the safety of his country, an important tourist destination, after a police officer shot dead five people, most of them outside Africa's oldest synagogue.

The mass shooting on Tuesday sparked panic during an annual Jewish pilgrimage at the historic Ghriba synagogue on the resort island of Djerba.

"I never believed that I would experience such terror," recounted one survivor, Raoudha Seibi.

The attack was "a real nightmare", said a tearful Seibi, a member of the Tunisian Association for the Support of Minorities. "I am still in shock." Authorities were investigating the motive of the gunman, who was shot dead after killing three police officers and two visitors, a French-Tunisian and an Israeli-Tunisian man.

At a national security council meeting on Wednesday Saied denounced the "criminal and cowardly" attack, according to a video issued by his office.

"I want to reassure the Tunisian people and the whole world that Tunisia will remain safe despite this type of attempt intended to disturb its stability."Saied said the attack aimed to "sow discord, sabotage the tourist season and attack the state".

Tuesday's rampage came as the tourism industry, vital in a heavily indebted, troubled economy, had finally rebounded from pandemic-era lows, as well as from attacks in 2015.

