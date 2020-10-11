UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Says Sinking Leaves 2 Migrants Dead, Many Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Tunisia says sinking leaves 2 migrants dead, many missing

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Two bodies were recovered and seven people rescued after a boat carrying dozens of would-be migrants went down off the Tunisian coast on Sunday, the National Guard said.

"A boat carrying illegal migrants was shipwrecked off Sfax... two bodies, of a woman and a baby, were found, and seven people were rescued," spokesman Housemeddine Jebabli told AFP.

According to initial estimates, 30 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were on board the vessel, Jebabli said, adding that a search was underway for those missing.

He did not indicate where they had departed from.

The number of would-be migrants attempting to cross to Europe from Tunisia sharply from a peak in 2011.

But it began rising again in 2017, driven partly by economic woes and inequality in the North African country, almost a decade after a revolution that many hoped would bring change.

