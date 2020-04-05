UrduPoint.com
Tunisia Security Forces Kill Two 'terrorists': Ministry

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Tunisia security forces kill two 'terrorists': ministry

Tunis, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Tunisian soldiers and members of the national guard shot dead two "terrorist elements" in the centre-west of the country, the interior ministry said late Saturday.

The operation took place in the mountainous Kasserine region near the border with Algeria, it said in a statement.

The Kasserine range is known as an area where militants take shelter, such as Jund al-Khilafa who is affiliated to both Islamic State and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQMI).

The country has been in a state of emergency since a suicide attack in Tunis in November 2015 that killed 12 members of the presidential guard.

On March 22 it ordered a shutdown as part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to stay in place until April 19.

