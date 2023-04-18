UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Shuts Offices Of Opposition Party Ennahdha: Official

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Tunisia shuts offices of opposition party Ennahdha: official

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Tunisian authorities closed the offices of opposition party Ennahdha on Tuesday, a day after arresting its leader Rached Ghannouchi, a senior party official said.

"A police unit showed up at the party's main headquarters (in Tunis) and ordered everyone there to leave before closing it," Riadh Chaibi said.

"The police also closed the other offices of the party elsewhere in the country and prohibited any meeting in these premises," he told AFP.

The move came after Ennahdha's veteran leader Ghannouchi was arrested at his home in the capital Tunis, the latest in a string of opposition figures held.

Ennahdha was the largest party in Tunisia's parliament before President Kais Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021.

